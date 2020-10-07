3 Deaths Blamed On Covid Today
Lincoln, NE (October 7, 2020) Lincoln reported 3 more deaths from Covid-19 today, making it the worst single day of the Pandemic to date. All three were men; one each in their 70’s, 60’s, and 50’s. They bring the total to 6 this week, and 30 since the virus began spreading. 71 new cases were confirmed today in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird asked all members of the community to “be smart” when protecting themselves and others from the spread of the virus. “Wear masks, wash your hands, and pay attention to social distancing.” She said a growing number of cases are being blamed on family gatherings in which masks are not worn.
John Woodrich, head of Bryan Health, and Cliff Robertson, the head of CHI Health, both said today they have plenty of capacity in their facilities, and plenty of ventilators, to take care of patients.