3 Armed Robberies Tuesday Appear To Be Committed By The Same Guy
(KFOR NEWS March 1, 2022) Three armed robberies early this morning (Tuesday) in just over an hour.
Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS the first robbery happened just before Midnight at a Kwik Shop on 44th and Cornhusker. The armed man made off with cash.
About 5 minutes later, an armed man fired a shot and assaulted a clerk at Casey’s on 48th and Fremont. The clerk is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.
About an hour later at another Kwik Shop on 27th and W, an armed man assaulted a customer and stole cash.
Capt. Hubka told KFOR NEWS security video shows the same guy is responsible for all 3 robberies.
