29 Nine years Ago TODAY!

August 27th, 1991 marks the day that Pearl Jam released their smash debut album, Ten. Years later, the album is still considered one of the rock’s greatest albums of all time.
Live for Live Music recognizes that Pearl Jam’s debut became “a bridge between the mainstream and Seattle’s blossoming Alternative music scene at the time.”
The album features “Even Flow”, “Alive” and “Jeremy”. Pearl Jam’s video for “Jeremy” was controversial, touching on bullying, childhood depression, suicide and classroom violence. While the video would receive multiple awards, the controversy behind “Jeremy” was a big reason why Pearl Jam decided to forego big music videos altogether.