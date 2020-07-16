28 People Killed in June Traffic Crashes on Nebraska Roads
(KFOR NEWS July 16, 2020) The Nebraska Department of Roads reports 28 fatalities in 26 fatal crashes.
15 of the 20 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts.
20 of the fatalities were in rural locations.
4 fatalities were on the interstate, 13 on highways, and 11 on local roads.
2 fatalities were pedestrians.
6 fatalities were motorcyclists.
1 fatality was on an ATV
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – JUNE
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2020
(FATALITIES)
|2020
|101
|95
|
|2019
|111
|95
|-10.0
|2018
|102
|88
|-0.1
|2017
|101
|93
|0.0
|2016
|101
|91
|0.0
|2016-2019 Avg.
|104
|92
|-3.0
- There were 24 fatalities in June of 2019.
- Only 11 of the 76 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.
This report includes information available through July 15, 2020 from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation. For additional information, contact NDOT Communications and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.
