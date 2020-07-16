      Weather Alert

28 People Killed in June Traffic Crashes on Nebraska Roads

Jul 16, 2020 @ 8:30am

(KFOR NEWS  July 16, 2020)   The Nebraska Department of Roads reports 28 fatalities in 26 fatal crashes.

15 of the 20 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts.

20 of the fatalities were in rural locations.

4 fatalities were on the interstate, 13 on highways, and 11 on local roads.

2 fatalities were pedestrians.

6 fatalities were motorcyclists.

1 fatality was on an ATV

                                                   COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY – JUNE FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2020

(FATALITIES)
2020 101 95
2019 111 95 -10.0
2018 102 88 -0.1
2017 101 93 0.0
2016 101 91 0.0
2016-2019 Avg. 104 92 -3.0

 

  • There were 24 fatalities in June of 2019.
  • Only 11 of the 76 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.

This report includes information available through July 15, 2020 from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation.  For additional information, contact NDOT Communications and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.

