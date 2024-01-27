27th And Randolph Intersection Impacted By Single Vehicle Accident Early Saturday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27) Lincoln Police responded to a single car crash at 27th and Randolph around 3:15 Saturday morning. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News a 2016 Dodge Charger driving westbound at 27th and Randolph left the roadway and struck a tree. There were two occupants inside the vehicle and that both escaped without significant injuries. The driver of the vehicle was a 14-year-old male found to be under the influence of alcohol. The lights at the intersection were out for several hours but were operating normally as of 7:15 Saturday morning.