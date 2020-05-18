During the month of April 2020, twelve people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Here is a detailed summary of these incidents:
¨ These 12 fatalities occurred in 12 fatal crashes.
¨ Six of the eight vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, and two were using seatbelts.
¨ Eight of the fatalities were in rural locations
¨ There was one fatality on the interstate, seven on other highways, and four on local roads.
¨ One of the fatalities was a pedestrian.
¨ Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
¨ There were 19 fatalities in April of 2019.
¨ Only 9 of the 44 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.
This report includes information available through May 14, 2020 from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division,
Nebraska Department of Transportation. For additional information, contact NDOT Communications and Public Policy Division or click here.