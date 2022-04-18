25 New US Citizens Naturalized at Homestead National Historical Park
(KFOR NEWS April 18, 2022) BEATRICE, Neb. — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the National Park Service will welcome 25 U.S. citizenship candidates to be naturalized during a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Homestead National Historical Park.
David Douglas, USCIS Kansas City district director, will be the keynote speaker. Honored guests and speakers include: Betty Boyko, park superintendent; Jennifer Shirk, WoodmenLife
community outreach manager; and Jonathan Fairchild, park historian. State political representatives will also welcome the new citizens and guests. Tamara Torskey, USCIS Omaha Field Office supervisory immigration services officer, will administer the Oath of Allegiance. American Legion Post 27 will post the colors.
The citizenship candidates are from Burma, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Iraq, Georgia, Guatemala, Mexico, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Vietnam. They live in Columbus,
Chadron, Crete, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Laurel, Lexington, Lincoln, North Bend, Omaha, Schuyler and South Sioux City.
The National Park Service has partnered with USCIS on promoting awareness and understanding of citizenship since 2006. Since the launch of the partnership, the NPS has hosted naturalization ceremonies for thousands of new Americans at sites across the country. USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtags #NewUSCitizen and #NationalParkWeek.
USCIS naturalized approximately 808,000 people in fiscal year 2021. Many of them applied using USCIS online tools. To file online, individuals must first create a USCIS online account.
