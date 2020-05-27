25 MPH Zone Traffic Enforcement Project Results
(KFOR NEWS May 27, 2020) On May 22nd, 2020 the Lincoln Police Department completed its 25 mph Zone Traffic Enforcement Detail. The detail placed additional officers in 25 mph zones throughout the city from May 4th to May 22nd, 2020. The project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, resulted in the following citations:
Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 478
Official Speeding Citations 211
Speeding Warnings 45
Traffic Signal Citations 4
Stop Sign Citations 4
Seatbelt Citations 39
Seatbelt Warnings 12
Child Restraint Citations 3
No Insurance Citations 21
No Insurance Warnings 20
No Valid Registration Citations 7
No Valid Registration Warnings 15
Other Traffic Violations 34
Other Traffic Violation Warnings 50
Suspended Drivers 11
Interlock Violation Citation 1
Warrant Arrest 1
