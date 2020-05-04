25 MPH Enforced By LPD

(KFOR NEWS May 4, 2020) In an effort to help reduce traffic crashes and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting extra enforcement in 25 mph zones in and around neighborhoods and businesses. The Enforcement Project will begin Monday May 4th and continue through Friday, May 22nd.
This project is funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety and will allow the placement of additional officers in areas to aid in accident prevention and pedestrian safety.
READ MORE: NE Secretary of State recruits attorneys and CPAs as poll workers for Primary Election