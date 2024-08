Wednesday’s storm slammed the area hard with reported wind gusts of 80+ mph which has left 23,000+ LES customers without power as of 6:00 PM CT. See the outages here.

Additional reported damages with this storm so far include downed trees, power lines, dangling traffic lights and other flying debris.

Please report your outage online by clicking this link: LES.com/Report.

You also may call LES PowerLine at 888.365.2412 (toll-free).