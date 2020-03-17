      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

22nd Nebraska Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Comes From Knox County

Mar 17, 2020 @ 5:20pm

Officials have confirmed another positive COVID-19 case in Nebraska, this one in Knox County, reports out media partner 1011 Now.

On Tuesday, March 17th North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Knox County.

The person is a man in his 30s and a resident in Knox county. He recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19, officials said.

He is self-isolating at home.

According to health officials, at this time, the only known community exposure times, which is low risk, related to the case are the following are:

• Sunday, March 15th from 9:30 AM-11:30 AM at Country Market in Bloomfield, NE

• Saturday, March 14th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Dollar General in Hooper, NE

This marks the 22nd positive case in Nebraska and the fourth confirmation in the last two days. The other three were in Douglas County.

