21-Year-Old Arrested for South Street Temple Vandalism Charged With Hate Crime
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 24)-Our media partner 1011 News reported Monday that 21-year-old Noah Miller of Plattsmouth was officially charged with a hate crime for vandalizing the South Street Temple.
Miller was charged with criminal mischief/hate crime for spray painting swastikas and racial epitaphs on the temple. He is being held on $50,000 bail and is expected to appear in court next on March 24.
The vandalism took place on January 13, and was reported the next morning. Miller was arrested February 21 after the analysis of digital and photographic evidence captured by surveillance video.
