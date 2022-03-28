21-Day Racial Equity Challenge In April
(KFOR NEWS March 28, 2022) Community members are invited to join the Center for Rural Affairs during the month of April to embark on the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge.
“As an organization, the Center for Rural Affairs commits to understanding, educating, and undoing structural and systemic racism,” said Jordan Feyerherm, community development manager with the Center. “The challenge is a self-guided learning journey examining the ongoing history and impacts of racism and how it is connected to our food systems and beyond.”
The Center will host weekly, online classes to provide an opportunity for those signed up to discuss the weekly topics with others who are also taking part in the challenge. These discussions will take place on Tuesdays, April 5, 12, and 19, from noon to 1 p.m.
“In the past several years, there has been a spotlight on racial inequity,” Feyerherm said. “While many of us are generally aware of this issue, it is difficult to fully comprehend the extent and scope of this disenfranchisement and oppression.”
When participants sign up for the challenge, they will receive daily email prompts to do on their own, to help deepen and broaden their understanding of racial equity. The challenge also explores examples and tools on how to undo racism and build racial equity and food justice.
“By taking part in the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge, those involved have the opportunity to educate themselves on how these systems are operated and perpetuated while also being able to engage in peer discussions,” Feyerherm said. “This supportive and non-judgemental space creates an environment that welcomes honest discussion and genuine learning.”
For more information and to register, visit cfra.org/events. Contact Feyerherm at [email protected] for questions or assistance with registering.
READ MORE: NSP Completes Three-Day Search Operation Near Table Rock