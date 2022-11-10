2023’s Best Cities For Veterans

(KFOR NEWS November 10, 2022) Ahead of Veterans Day on Friday, the website, LawnStarter, compared this country’s 200 biggest cities to find the best cities for veterans.

Taking into account housing, mental and physical health needs, employment and affordability…Lincoln came in #39. Omaha ranked 73rd. Providence, Rhode Island is #1.

Lincoln ranked 40th for housing, 30th for mental health care, 72nd for employment and 109th for education and training. Atlanta, San Antonio and Arlington, Texas offer are the greatest options for job-seeking vets. Atlanta is on top for employment. San Antonio, aka Military City, USA, has a large vet population. SA tied with two other cities for the most VET TEC providers.

See the entire ranking list here.

