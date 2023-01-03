2023 Grammy Nominations – Rock

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

So Happy It Hurts

Bryan Adams Old Man

Beck Wild Child

The Black Keys Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile Crawl!

Idles Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck Holiday

Turnstile

13. Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

Call Me Little Sunshine

Ghost We’ll Be Back

Megadeth Kill Or Be Killed

Muse Degradation Rules

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi Blackout

14. Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Black Summer

Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers) Blackout

Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile) Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) Harmonia’s Dream

Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs) Patient Number 9

John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

15. Best Rock Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

Dropout Boogie

The Black Keys The Boy Named If

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Crawler

Idles Mainstream Sellout

Machine Gun Kelly Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne Lucifer On The Sofa

Alternative

16. Best Alternative Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative Alternative music recordings.

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

Arctic Monkeys Certainty

Big Thief King

Florence + The Machine Chaise Longue

Wet Leg Spitting Off The Edge Of The World

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

17. Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

WE

Arcade Fire Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Big Thief Fossora

Björk Wet Leg

Wet Leg Cool It Down

