2023 Grammy Nominations – Rock
Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
- So Happy It Hurts
Bryan Adams
- Old Man
Beck
- Wild Child
The Black Keys
- Broken Horses
Brandi Carlile
- Crawl!
Idles
- Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
- Holiday
Turnstile
13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.
- Call Me Little Sunshine
Ghost
- We’ll Be Back
Megadeth
- Kill Or Be Killed
Muse
- Degradation Rules
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
- Blackout
Turnstile
14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Black Summer
Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
- Blackout
Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- Broken Horses
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- Harmonia’s Dream
Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
- Patient Number 9
John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
- Dropout Boogie
The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Crawler
Idles
- Mainstream Sellout
Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer On The Sofa
Spoon
Alternative
16. Best Alternative Music Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative Alternative music recordings.
- There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
Arctic Monkeys
- Certainty
Big Thief
- King
Florence + The Machine
- Chaise Longue
Wet Leg
- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
17. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
- WE
Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Big Thief
- Fossora
Björk
- Wet Leg
Wet Leg
- Cool It Down
Yeah Yeah Yeahs