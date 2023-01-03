104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

2023 Grammy Nominations – Rock

January 2, 2023 6:29PM CST
Share
2023 Grammy Nominations – Rock

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

  • So Happy It Hurts
    Bryan Adams
  • Old Man
    Beck
  • Wild Child
    The Black Keys
  • Broken Horses
    Brandi Carlile
  • Crawl!
    Idles
  • Patient Number 9
    Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
  • Holiday
    Turnstile

13. Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

  • Call Me Little Sunshine
    Ghost
  • We’ll Be Back
    Megadeth
  • Kill Or Be Killed
    Muse
  • Degradation Rules
    Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
  • Blackout
    Turnstile

14. Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • Black Summer
    Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
  • Blackout
    Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
  • Broken Horses
    Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
  • Harmonia’s Dream
    Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
  • Patient Number 9
    John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

15. Best Rock Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

  • Dropout Boogie
    The Black Keys
  • The Boy Named If
    Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • Crawler
    Idles
  • Mainstream Sellout
    Machine Gun Kelly
  • Patient Number 9
    Ozzy Osbourne
  • Lucifer On The Sofa
    Spoon

Alternative

16. Best Alternative Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative Alternative music recordings.

  • There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
    Arctic Monkeys
  • Certainty
    Big Thief
  • King
    Florence + The Machine
  • Chaise Longue
    Wet Leg
  • Spitting Off The Edge Of The World
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

17. Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

  • WE
    Arcade Fire
  • Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
    Big Thief
  • Fossora
    Björk
  • Wet Leg
    Wet Leg
  • Cool It Down
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs

See the full list of 2023 Grammy Nominations here. 

Blaze Events