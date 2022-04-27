2022 Tour de Lincoln Bike Tour Dates Set
LINCOLN – Join the Great Plains Trails Network (GPTN) as they celebrate May is National Bike Month with their annual Tour de Lincoln bicycle rides.
As they have done for the past 16 years, GPTN is once again sponsoring the Thursday evening bike rides designed to take participants to different quadrants of Lincoln. All rides start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center at 228 North 21 Street (21st & Q Streets) Union Plaza Park, beginning at 6:00 pm.
Bike rides are scheduled each Thursday in May at 6:00 pm as follows:
May 5 – Northwest Tour de Lincoln – 12 miles
May 12 – Northeast Tour de Lincoln – 16 miles
May 19 – Southwest Tour de Lincoln – 14 miles
May 26 – Southeast Tour de Lincoln – 15 miles
Members of GPTN’s Board of Directors will lead each ride, provide mechanical support and make sure there are no riders left behind. Refreshments will be available before the start. The rides vary from 12 to 16 miles each, and are designed to acquaint bicyclists with different trails, conditions and features. People of all ages and families are invited to participate.
No fees are required, but participants are required to wear helmets for this and all GPTN sponsored cycling events. There will also be drawings for refreshments from The Hub Café (next to the Jayne Snyder Trails Center). Lots of positive comments have been made by riders on how much they enjoyed past rides. Many have never ventured out on trails that are not near their residence, so they welcome the opportunity to see where a new trail leads them. “We feature different trails whenever possible, during Tour de Lincoln rides,” said event chairperson Mary Torell. “The most important thing is to expose bike riders to all quadrants of the city and allow them to discover Lincoln’s great trails system. Our network of 134 miles of trails continues to grow, and these rides give people an opportunity to see portions of the city and trails other than where they may live.” “We encourage people to get out and explore the trails and have fun”!
More information on the rides, route maps and safety guidelines, are all available at GPTN. Weather cancellations will be announced on Facebook and on our web site