2022 State Fair Attendance Up Nearly 8%

(KFOR NEWS September 7, 2022) The Nebraska State Fair finished its successful 11-day run in Grand Island on Labor Day Monday with reason to celebrate. The State Fair had a 7.9% increase in attendance, finishing with an estimated 11-day total of 287,367 guests.

Almost perfect weather greeted Fair guests over the 11 days, with only a single significant rain event. Talent and concerts were also a major attendance driver.

“This was one of the most diverse lineups of entertainment I have seen,” said Bill Ogg, State Fair Executive Director. “Our genres included country, Christian, rap, Latino, oldies, and comedy which gave our guests the chance to see just about everything they might want. Plus, our free grounds entertainment and animal attractions had large, happy crowds throughout the run of the Fair.”

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3rd and 4th, saw the largest crowds at the Fair. Increases in sales were posted by Wade Shows Carnival, concessionaires and the Fair’s beverage department.

Guest approval of the Fair’s new walkaround alcohol policy showed in higher sales and a reduction in alcohol related challenges. Beverage sales were up 37% and there were no alcohol-related incidents reported.

“The Fair went very well from my perspective,” said Bob Haag, Nebraska State Fair Board Chairman. “I’m pleased to see the growth, but more pleased to see how much fun people were having at this year’s fair.”

Planning for the 2023 Nebraska State Fair is already underway. Next year’s Fair will be August 25th through September 4th.

