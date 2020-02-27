2020 Mother of the Year Ceremony
Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Sarah Campa as the 2020 Nebraska Mother of the Year during a ceremony, Thursday, at the Warner Chamber in the State Capitol. The award recognizes Sarah’s compassion, courage, and community spirit. It also highlights the resilience and grace she has shown in response to personal tragedy.
“There’s no force on earth stronger than a mother’s love for her children,” said Ricketts. “Sarah has displayed that love brightly and consistently, even in the midst of heartache and adversity.”
Sarah and her husband Tony are parents of five children—two ho have passed, two biological, and one whom they adopted after her mother passed away. Those nominating Sarah for the award noted her incredible strength after having endured child loss.
Sarah works at Archer Credit Union in Central City, where she mentors those around her. She also volunteers with Ronald McDonald House and serves as Vice President of the Merrick County Fitness Board of Directors.
