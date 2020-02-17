2020 Farm Income Expected to Remain Flat
(KFOR NEWS February 17, 2020) Tough time to be a farmer. The median farm household income (half higher – half lower) is forecast to remain relatively flat in 2020, at $76,590, down 0.3% from 2019, the only year since 2015 when farm income rose.
Farm households typically receive income from both farm and off-farm sources. In recent years, roughly half of farm households have had negative farm income each year. As a result, many of these households rely on off-farm income—and median off-farm income is forecast to increase each year, up 2.2% to $67,314 in 2019 and up 1.9% to reach $68,589 in 2020.
Because farm and off-farm income are not distributed identically for every farm, median total income will generally not equal the sum of median off-farm and median farm income.
