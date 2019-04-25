2019 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Class Released

A group of seven distinguished Husker student-athletes and coaches make up the 2019 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class.

In honor of the University of Nebraska’s 150th Anniversary, the 2019 class includes two special athletes and coaches who will be inducted as pioneers – Ed Weir (track and field and football letterwinner 1923-26, coach and administrator 1929-68) and Carol Frost (women’s track and field and cross country coach 1976-80).

Weir and Frost were both unanimously approved for induction by the Hall of Fame Committee, based on their athletic achievements and their personal contributions to Husker athletics.

Other inductees include: Rhonda Blanford-Green(women’s track and field, 1982-85); Greichaly Cepero (volleyball, 1999-2002, women’s basketball, 2001-03); Wes Suter (men’s gymnastics, 1983-86); and Grant Wistrom (football, 1994-97).

For the second consecutive year the class also includes a coach, men’s gymnastics head coach Francis Allen (1970-2009) will be honored.

Each of the four student-athletes selected for induction won at least one team national championship at Nebraska, including three in football, three in women’s track and field and one in volleyball and men’s gymnastics.

READ MORE: HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska Releases 2019 Schedule