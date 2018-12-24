20-Year City Council Member Will Not Seek Re-Election

Jon Camp announced over the weekend that his fifth term as the District 2 city council member will be his last – finishing up a 20-year run on the Lincoln City Council.

“It was definitely a tough decision, and I went back and forth for several months,” Camp told KFOR News on Monday.

Camp, who is the longest-serving city council member in Lincoln’s history, is currently finishing his fifth council term. Camp was first elected on his 20/20 Vision campaign back in 1999.

The city council member said he has simple parting advice to the future council and city leaders: be fiscally vigilant and always think 20-years down the road. “I’m very proud of what’s happening in the Haymarket and with all the entrepreneurial businesses, and with the lifeblood of the youth, it’s all very good,” Camp said. “So, we need to be vigilant and make sure that we are spending the funds we have wisely, so we get the most mileage out of them.”

Richard Meginnis, a Lincoln real estate broker, and elementary school teacher Megan Stock announced they’ll be running for the District 2 seat.