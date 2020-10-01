2 words- FREE. DONUTS.

Colorful donuts with different decorations
There are 2 words everyone likes to hear. FREE. DONUTS. Especially when they’re from Krispy Kreme. Gather up your friends and grab a free doughnut when you show up in a costume on Halloween – either inside the store or at their drive-thru. Krispy Creme is also coming out with new delicious donuts with a Halloween theme, including the Frank Monster Doughnut, Drake Monster Doughnut, and last but not least, the Wolfie Monster Doughnut. I’m so there, I’m already there. Now I just need a costume.
