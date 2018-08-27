BENEDICT, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say 2 women died after their vehicles collided in York County. The collision occurred Friday on U.S. Highway 81, about 2 miles north of Benedict. The York County Sheriff’s Department says Brenda McCain was driving her car south when it collided with a northbound minivan driven by Jodi Miller. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Both women lived in Strombsburg. The crash is being investigated.

The post 2 Women Killed in York County Crash appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.