2 Women Killed in York County Crash

BENEDICT, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say 2 women died after their vehicles collided in York County.  The collision occurred Friday on U.S. Highway 81, about 2 miles north of Benedict.  The York County Sheriff’s Department says Brenda McCain was driving her car south when it collided with a northbound minivan driven by Jodi Miller.  They were pronounced dead at the scene.  Both women lived in Strombsburg.  The crash is being investigated.

