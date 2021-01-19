2 Weezer Albums = 3 months
While today’s artists often start promoting new albums before they even head into the recording studio, the members of Weezer apparently don’t like to keep fans waiting.
The group on Monday announced their new album, “OK Human,” will drop on January 29th — which is just more than a week away. The album’s first single, “All My Favorite Songs,” is due this Thursday, according to the band.
Weezer’s previously-announced album, “Van Weezer,” is still on the schedule for a May 7th release. For those who aren’t skilled at math, that means the band is releasing two albums in about three months.