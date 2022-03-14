2 Race Horses Euthanized, Others Quarantined at Fonner Park
(KFOR NES March 14, 2022) GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – Two horses were euthanized after they became ill last week at Fonner Park in Grand Island. A barn where more than 100 horses are kept is on a 21-day quarantine because of the illness.
Fonner Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kotulak, says the park is waiting for test results to determine the cause of the illness. He said the quarantine is a precautionary measure.
One of the horses was euthanized Wednesday and another Thursday after they developed high temperatures and had mobility issues. 8 horses were scratched from Friday afternoon’s racing at the park.
