2 More people Die In Lan. Cty With COVID

Oct 20, 2020 @ 4:16am

(KFOR NEWS  October 20, 2020)   Two residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 37.

The individuals were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s who were both hospitalized.   The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department reports 93 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County Monday, bringing the community total to 8,205.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 3,526 to 3,580

Overall positivity rate: 

  • Lancaster County – remains at 8.8 percent
  • State – up from 10.5 percent to 10.7 percent
  • National – down from 7.7 percent to 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 53 with 24 from Lancaster County (three on ventilators) and 29 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

