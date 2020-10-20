2 More people Die In Lan. Cty With COVID
(KFOR NEWS October 20, 2020) Two residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 37.
The individuals were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s who were both hospitalized. The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department reports 93 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County Monday, bringing the community total to 8,205.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 3,526 to 3,580
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 8.8 percent
- State – up from 10.5 percent to 10.7 percent
- National – down from 7.7 percent to 7.6 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 53 with 24 from Lancaster County (three on ventilators) and 29 from other communities (one on a ventilator).
