2 Early Childhood Classroom At Everett Elementary Closed By COVID
(KFOR NEWS October 30, 2020) Lincoln Public Schools on Thursday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19. Among them 2 at Everett Elementary. The following statement has been issued by LPS:
“At Everett, two early childhood classrooms had a large number of high-risk close contacts identified. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is requiring everyone in those two classrooms to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution and help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The quarantine starts immediately and lasts through Wednesday, November 4. Students can return to in-person school on Thursday, November 5. A third early childhood classroom at Everett also canceled classes until Thursday out of an abundance of caution.”
LPS updated its COVID Dashboard Thursday afternoon to show between October 22 and the 28th: 37 students tested positive for the virus and 31 staff tested positive. 143 staff members were isolated as of Wednesday, October 28th. Since the firest day of school on August 12, 250 cases of COVID-19 have been identified at LPS.
READ MORE: LPS Students Give Nod To Democrats & Casino Gambling