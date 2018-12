Two people died in a crash on Interstate 80 near the Utica exit Friday. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup was traveling on I-80 eastbound around 11 a.m. when it lost control and crossed the median. It collided with a westbound semi head-on.

At least two people in the pickup died. The driver of the semi was taken to the Seward hospital with head injuries.

So far, none of the identities has been released.