2 Arrested for Terroristic Threats

(KFOR NEWS December 28, 2022) On Tuesday December 27 at 4:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to the LPD Service Desk, 575 South 10, on a report of a weapons violation.

The caller said she was being followed by a black sedan and one of the occupants displayed a handgun. The 19-year-old victim said she was sitting in her vehicle near South 16th and Garfield Streets when a white sedan stopped next to her. Two occupants of the white sedan began yelling at her as they believed her mother was responsible for a disturbance the previous night. She drove away at which time the white sedan, and another black sedan, began following her. While she was stopped at 13th and F Street a passenger in the black sedan rolled the window down and displayed a handgun. She then drove to the LPD Service Desk to report.

By this time another officer had located and conducted a traffic stop on the black sedan. 30-year-old Tiffani Ironhorse and 18-year-old Jesse Puente Mendez were taken into custody at the scene of that traffic stop, a 9mm handgun was located in the vehicle. While on the traffic stop, the white sedan approached officers and the two occupants were contacted.

Ultimately Ironhorse was arrested for Aiding and Abetting a Class IIIA Felony and Puente Mendez was arrested for Terroristic Threats. The two occupants of the other vehicle, a 21-year-old male was cited/released for Disturbing the Peace and a 15-year-old female was referred for Disturbing the Peace.

