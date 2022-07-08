2-Alarm Garage Fire Thursday Night During Intense Thunderstorm
(KFOR NEWS July 8, 2022) During last night’s (Thursday) intense thunderstorm, firefighters battled a stubborn 2-alarm fire at the Northridge Heights Apartments, east of 27th & Fletcher.
Battalion Chief, Mark Majors, told our partner, 10/11 NOW, flames appear to have originated at the north end of a row of garages and quickly spread into attic space.
Majors says 2 rows of 11 garages were opened up to help firefighters extinguishing the flames. He added that vehicles were also involved in the blaze.
It’s too soon to know what caused the fire or the damage estimate. Stay with KFOR NEWS for updates.
