2 Alarm Fire Out – No One Reported Hurt

(KFOR NEWS October 17, 2022) A 2-alarm fire is out this morning (Monday) inside a townhouse complex at 2720 North 1st.

Called in just before 4 this morning (Monday), firefighters pulled up to the Garber Pointe Apartments to find heavy fire and smoke coming from one of the townhouses. Flames quickly spread to another unit. Everyone inside the complex got out safely.

The fire was declared under control in about 40 minutes with no reports of anyone getting hurt. The cause of the fire and the amount of damage done is all under investigation.

