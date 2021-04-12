2-Alarm Fire Causes $250,000 Damage
(KFOR NEWS April 12,2021) $250,000 damage reported from a 2 alarm fire Sunday night in a duplex near 44th & Colfax. Our partner, 10/11NOW reports at least 3 people were displaced.
Acting Fire Chief, Dave Engler, says firefighters pulled up to see heavy fire coming from the structure, but were able to quickly get it under control, leaving heavy damage to the front of the structure, as well as to vehicles parked in separate garages. Battalion Chief, Jeremy Gegg, says those vehicles are a total loss.
Chief Engler said there was smoke damage inside the homes, but no injuries were reported.
Inspectors are working to determine how the fire started.
