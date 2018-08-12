2-Alarm Fire At Bethany Neighborhood Apartment Building
By Lincoln News
|
Aug 12, 2018 @ 9:48 AM

What caused a 2-alarm fire early Sunday at a northeast Lincoln apartment building remains under investigation.

LFR was called to the building on the northwest corner of Cotner Boulevard and Garland Street shortly before 3:30am on a report of a fire coming from the roof.

According to two-way radio reports, someone inside the building was going door-to-door to get people out of there to escape the flames.

A second-alarm was called in about five minutes later.

Around 3:45am, firefighters had water on the fire.  No other details were available in terms of damage or reported injuries.

