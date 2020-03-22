      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

1st Woman in Florida to Test Positive For COVID-19 Now Healthy and Feeling Better

Mar 22, 2020 @ 8:28am

(KFOR NEWS  March 22, 2020)   News4 in Jacksonville, Florida, reports one of the first people in the United States confirmed to have the new coronavirus has she made a full recovery from COVID-19.

Kaelyn Sheedy was the first woman in Florida to test positive for the virus after a mid-February trip with friends across Europe — Spain, Italy, including Milan, and France.

“I did everything I possibly could on the flight home — wear mask. I did as much as I could. It was so new,” Sheedy recounted.

A healthy 29-year-old sports therapist, who works out often, Sheedy never had to go to the hospital. Sheedy has now tested negative. She has made a full recovery after 12 days and she’s thankful for it.

Read more and be encouraged by Kaelyn Sheedy’s story.

 

