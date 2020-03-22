1st Woman in Florida to Test Positive For COVID-19 Now Healthy and Feeling Better
(KFOR NEWS March 22, 2020) News4 in Jacksonville, Florida, reports one of the first people in the United States confirmed to have the new coronavirus has she made a full recovery from COVID-19.
Kaelyn Sheedy was the first woman in Florida to test positive for the virus after a mid-February trip with friends across Europe — Spain, Italy, including Milan, and France.
“I did everything I possibly could on the flight home — wear mask. I did as much as I could. It was so new,” Sheedy recounted.
A healthy 29-year-old sports therapist, who works out often, Sheedy never had to go to the hospital. Sheedy has now tested negative. She has made a full recovery after 12 days and she’s thankful for it.
