19 Year Old Charged With Motor Vehicle Homicide

Lincoln Police arrested 19-year-old Marvin Rivas-Villanueva, Monday, for motor vehicle homicide for the collision that killed 23-year-old Jared Williams.

On Friday, March 29th, Lincoln police officers responded to a four-vehicle injury accident at O Street and Lyncrest Drive near Gateway Mall. The initial investigation determined Rivas-Villanueva was driving west on O Street, lost control, and spun into oncoming traffic. Jared Williams was the rear seat passenger in Rivas-Villanueva’s car and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Three people were transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses claiming Rivas-Villanueva was revving up, accelerating, and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to losing control and crashing into oncoming traffic. Lincoln Police crash reconstructionists responded to the scene and processed vehicle and roadway evidence. Evidence and reconstruction analysis confirmed Rivas-Villanueva was traveling at least 70 mph on a wet street during heavy traffic prior to the collision. Lincoln police officers arrested Rivas-Villanueva for motor vehicle homicide.

Also Read: LPD Gives Update On Fatal Weekend Shooting In Southwest Lincoln