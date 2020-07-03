Motley Crue is my most favorite band in the world! Since celebrating 21 years of sobriety June 30th, I feel a kinship to those people that have faced and beaten down the demons. The bassist of my favorite band Motley Crue took on all of his demons and has beaten them back for the past 19 years. On Thursday July 2nd Nikki said that it was a “Road worth traveling” and that it made him a better man, father, husband, friend, band member and creative spirit following the 12 step program. It’s so true. My path had it’s rough spots but it’s been worth the experience to be here today and to be the man that I am now. I never want to be that other person ever again. Congratulations Nikki. You’re an inspiration!!!
If you have issues with alcohol or drugs make up your mind to walk away. You CAN DO IT! You just have to take the first step.