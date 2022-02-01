18 Seconds of new Chili Peppers
BURBANK, CA - MAY 26: (L-R) Musicians Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers speak onstage during their album release party on AT&T LIVE at iHeartRadio Theater on May 26, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
I’ve been waiting patiently since the Peppers announced the return of John Frusciante. I’ll say this again…THE GETAWAY WAS AN AMAZING ALBUM…the bar was set really high for me with that release. Josh Klinghoffer killed it! If this new album is better, than I’ll be happy to be the first one to admit it.
For now Hot Chili Peppers gave fans 18 whole seconds of a new song. They’ve been working on the new record but haven’t announced when it will be available.