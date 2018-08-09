17-Year-Old Arrested in Burglary of Scott Frost’s Home

Lincoln Police say they interviewed and arrested at 17-year-old female in connection to the burglary of Scott Frost’s home. During the investigation, the 17-year-old suspect was questioned and a pair of stolen shoes from the Frost home were recovered.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested for burglary and lodged at the Youth Attention Center. Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD.

On July 29, the owners of the residence just northwest of 27th and Pine Lake discovered thousands of dollars worth of items were missing from their home and reported the burglary to police. The home had been unoccupied and under renovation for approximately 4 months.

