Congratulations to this guy?
A California man has broken the Guinness Record for most ghost peppers eaten in one minute.
Gregory Foster ate 17 ghost peppers in one minute.
“This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super hot peppers,” Foster said to Guinness World Records. “As a chili lover, I’ve been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot chilies out there.”
No statement has been made by Foster’s stomach.