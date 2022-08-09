      Weather Alert

17 GHOST Peppers

Aug 9, 2022 @ 1:32pm

Congratulations to this guy?

A California man has broken the Guinness Record for most ghost peppers eaten in one minute.

Gregory Foster ate 17 ghost peppers in one minute.

“This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super hot peppers,” Foster said to Guinness World Records. “As a chili lover, I’ve been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot chilies out there.”

No statement has been made by Foster’s stomach.

