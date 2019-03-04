15 Tons of Beef Recalled

Washington-based, Washington Beef LLC is recalling more than 30,000 lbs. of ground beef chubs which may be contaminated with foreign matter. The problem was discovered by a consumer complaint to the company on Feb. 28th. The ground beef chubs were produced on Dec. 27th of last year and include a “Use of Freeze by” date of January 20, 2019. There have been no confirmed reports of reactions to the recalled products.

Double R Ranch 100% ground beef 1 lb. 90% lean/10% fat

• Double R Ranch 100% ground beef 1 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 90% lean/10 % fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 80% lean/20% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 90% lean/10% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 80% lean/20% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 71% lean/27% fat

• Double R Ranch course ground beef chubs 10 lb. 80/20 (for institutional use only)

• SRF American wagyu beef fine ground beef chubs

• Beef boneless ground chuck blend smoked

(courtesy foodsafetynews.com)

READ MORE: Project Lifesaver expands from Lincoln into Omaha