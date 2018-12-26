14 Year Old Killed In Wednesday Morning Rollover Crash West Of Lincoln

DECEMBER 26, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash in northwest Lincoln that followed a pursuit by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred just after 8:00 a.m. today when Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80. The 2003 Chevrolet Trailbrazer was traveling westbound on I-80 when it attempted to exit onto NW 48th street at mile marker 395. The vehicle failed to navigate the turn and rolled. All four occupants of the vehicle were ejected.

One of the occupants, Zayne Yost, 14, of Lincoln, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The three other occupants of the vehicle, Andrew Fisher, 16, Darius Hayes, 14, and Anthony Moreno, 15, were all transported to Bryan Medical Center and Bryan West Campus. At this time, none of their injuries are expected to be life threatening. Investigators believe Hayes was driving at the time of the crash.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct an investigation into the incident. That investigation is ongoing.