14 Different Sauces?

IS THAT EVEN GOOD?

Heinz is unveiling a new sauce in the UK.

The ‘Every Sauce’ is a bottled mixture of 14 of Heinz’s most beloved sauces, for the truly “obsauced.”

Heinz is only making 100 bottles, and it will only be offered to winners of an online lottery.

Heinz’s Every Sauce is a combination of burger sauce, garlic sauce, aioli, smokey baconnaise, sweet chili, chip sauce, saucy sauce, mayoracha, mayomust, truffle mayo, garlic and caramelized onion mayo, curry ketchup, pickle ketchup, and smokey bacon ketchup.

Sounds TERRIBLE!