Beginning Sunday, October 21, portions of S. 13th Street between South Street and Lincoln Mall will be closed, primarily overnight, for what City Officials are calling a safety improvement project. The work will begin at South Street, and east-west side streets will remain open for traffic and parking. The work is being performed on an accelerated schedule, in hopes of minimizing the impact to businesses and homes along the street:

· 1 p.m. Sunday, October 21 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 22

· 7 p.m. Monday, October 22 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 23

· 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 23 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 24

Residents and businesses along S. 13th Street will not be able to use private driveways and alleys during the closures. Sidewalk access and emergency vehicle access to all properties will be maintained. StarTran buses will operate as scheduled, but may be detoured to S. 11th Street between 7 and 10 p.m. October 22 and 23. Detours will be marked at affected bus stops and posted at startran.lincoln.ne.gov.

The project includes converting the four-lane, undivided street into a three-lane street with a center, two-way, left turn lane. It also includes installing ADA-accessible curb ramps and flashing beacons at the “D” and “F” street crosswalks, and bike lanes in each direction.

The post 13th Street Conversion To Begin This Weekend appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.