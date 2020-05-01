12-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing Found Safe By LPD
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 30)–There was concern late Thursday night, when a 12-year-old girl had not been seen by family in several hours.
Lincoln Police say they were called by family members when Carmen Garcia was missing from her home near 56th and Pioneers after 8pm Thursday. Family and friends had reported they didn’t hear from her. Carmen doesn’t have a cellphone.
After at least three hours, LPD said that Carmen was safely located.
No word yet on why she had been gone from her home.