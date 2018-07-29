115lbs of Marijuana Found on Transport Trailer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers found 115 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a vehicle that was being transported through Nebraska on an auto transport trailer.

The drugs were discovery Wednesday at a weigh-in station along Interstate 80 near North Platte. A trooper conducting an inspection of tractor-trailer hauling vehicles because suspicious and searched one of the vehicles on the trailer.

The patrol says the search turned up 115 pounds of marijuana. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $231,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

