1,062 UNMC students to receive diplomas during commencement ceremonies

May 4, 2022 @ 9:03am

Omaha, NE (May 4, 2022)  The University of Nebraska Medical Center will hold in-person May commencement ceremonies at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates will be conferred on 1,062 students.

Ceremonies, which will take place May 5 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 7 in Omaha and Scottsbluff, also will be livestreamed for those who prefer or are unable to attend in person.

Masks will be required for everyone in attendance for the duration of the in-person ceremony. There will be no COVID-related restrictions on the number of guests allowed per graduate, and tickets will not be issued.

Listed below are details on each of the ceremonies.

Thursday, May 5

Lincoln - UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division and College of Dentistry — 9:30 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Dr.

Norfolk - UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division – 2 p.m., Northeast Community College Campus – Cox Activities Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.

Kearney - UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division – 7 p.m., Health and Sports Center, University of Nebraska at Kearney, 902 W. 25th Ave.

Saturday, May 7

Omaha – UNMC Colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Public Health, Allied Health Professions and Graduate Studies – 9 a.m., Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St.

Scottsbluff/Gering – UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division and the West Division of the UNMC College of Dentistry Dental Hygiene Program – 3 p.m. MST, Scottsbluff High School, 313 E. 27th St., Scottsbluff

Below is a list of graduating students and their hometowns. Due to privacy, some students have chosen not to be listed in the news release.

 

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION 

Bachelor of Science in Nursing 

Ainsworth — Marley Murphy

Arlington — Rachel Kraemer

Blair — Carolyn Anderson (With Distinction)

Bridgeport — Natalie Ramirez (With High Distinction)

Broken Bow — Laurissa Epley, Jory Lowe

Cairo — Madison Myers

Chadron — Julianne Dickerson

Columbus — Kayla Hall (With Distinction)

Cozad — Alison Arndt

David City — Hope Van Matre (With High Distinction)

Elkhorn — Erin Olson

Gothenburg — Natalie Kennicutt (With Highest Distinction), Blayr McMichael

Grand Island — Evelyn Najera, Shayla Steenson

Hadar — Maci Kroupa

Hastings — Brittani Wiseman (With High Distinction)

Holdrege — McKenzie Ironshell (With High Distinction)

Imperial — Sarah Allen (With Distinction), Peyton Fiedler

Kearney — Ryan Blake, Chloe Lundgren, Emilee McCurdy,

Lincoln — Emma Dunbar, Kerstin Leaf (With Distinction), Peyton Long

McCook — Jadyn Kool

Milford — Julia Carsten

Norfolk — McKenzie Bader

North Platte — Hannah Nelson, Kassandra Stahl

Omaha — Valerie Booher (With Distinction), Evan Hayes

Overton — Kathleen Lessig

Paxton — Callie Kriha

Platte Center — Jordan Loseke

Pleasanton — Corryn Falk (With Distinction)

Ravenna — Alexis Dale

Riverdale — Regan Rasmussen

Sargent — Corrine Slagle (With Distinction)

Schuyler — Auston Hall

Shelton — Jeresa Sinner, Jylissa Sinner

St. Paul — Nickolas Schultz

Master of Science in Nursing 

Geneva — Chelsey Lefever

Kearney — Miguel Pedraza

North Platte — Natasha Burch

Doctor of Nursing Practice 

Grand Island — Christine Johnson

Kenesaw — Deidra Heier

Saint Paul — Brittany Langan

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION 

Bachelor of Science in Nursing 

Beatrice — Abigail Witulski

Bennington — Delaney Rush

Broken Bow — Dylan Reynolds

Cortland — Jessica Wieskamp (With Highest Distinction)

Cozad — Sadie Rush

Creighton — Kasey Kuhl

Crete — Cynthia Espinoza Lopez (With Highest Distinction), MacKinsey Schmidt

David City — Kelsey Baer

Denton — Nicole Hoffman

Elkhorn — Abigail Sufficool

Elwood — Manon Kennedy Martin

Grand Island — Ellise Holmes

Gretna — Brenna Eastridge, Josie Kraus, Samantha Yates

Hyannis — Margaret Parker

Imperial — Kadyn Milner (With Highest Distinction)

Kearney — Tracy Tran

Lexington — Makenzie Johnson (With High Distinction)

Lincoln — Megan Blowers, Emily Cernik, Melissa DeJong (With Distinction), Alison Drennon, Hannah Fisher, Kacey Harper, Mickayla Hartung, Olivia Herrera, Nora Husein, Jada Johnson, Emma Misegadis, Elizabeth Philippi, Irina Poplavskiy (With Distinction), Ruth Sanders, Tara Soukup, Madison Svoboda, Catherine Vu

Newman Grove — Rebecca Stone (With Distinction)

Omaha — Andrea Burke, Aubrey Busteed, Sydney Daniels, Hayley Egenes, Mia Garrett, Abbey Gosch, Ali Haith (With Highest Distinction), Mia Hamilton, Jenna Huskey, Elizabeth Pleasant, Jessie Ripley (With Distinction), Emma Rohrich, Marissa Salazar (With Highest Distinction), Samantha Wood

Ord — Abby Hysell

Osceola — Brennan Bryan

Riverdale — Rowdy Melton

Riverton — Andrea Jackson (With Distinction)

Sargent — Shelby Schneider

Sterling — Rebecca Williams

Valley — Cassandra Shonka

York — Katherine Erwin (With Highest Distinction), Adrienne Gocke, Marissa Harcrow (With Highest Distinction)

Golden, CO — Emma MacCallum

Underwood, IA — Madeline Stephens

Geneva, IL — Emma McGrail Lane (With Distinction)

Carmel, IN — Camille Coulter

Leawood, KS — Celia Cox (With High Distinction)

Overland Park, KS — Alyssa Mahon

Eagan, MN — Madeline Mason

Minnetonka, MN — Mackenzie Kuphal

Mound, MN — Makenzie Anderson

Kansas City, MO — Allie Dillingham, Isabel Flores

Fargo, ND — Caira Berg

Hudson, WI — Emma Newman (With Distinction)

Afghanistan — Mihria Sultani (With Distinction)

Post Graduate Certificate in Nursing 

Gering — Bernalda Fritton

Master of Science in Nursing

Alma — Kimberly Heinz

Lincoln — Taylor Marple, Tamara Ruoff

Doctor of Nursing Practice 

Kearney — Eric Wessels

Lincoln — Amy Collingham, Tiffany List, Kathleen Pfeffer, Sara Pika

Norfolk — Paige Pavlik

Roca — Katherine Wolverton

York — Erica Koehler

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING NORTHERN DIVISION (Norfolk) 

Bachelor of Science in Nursing 

Ainsworth — Payton Allen (With Distinction)

Columbus — Kaylee Johnson

Fairbury — Bladen Ahl

Fullerton — Taylor Swertzic

Genoa — Calista Shanle (With Distinction)

Hartington — Sydney Steffen (With Distinction)

Howells — Katelyn Steffensmeier

Lincoln — Myriah McCarthy, Maryan Myhaylyshyn

Niobrara — Ashley Guenther

Norfolk — Marissa Brandl, Eduardo Macias, Kassidy Steffen (With High Distinction), Ashley Waggoner

Omaha — Natalie Leonard, Gregory Parkins

O’Neill — Paola Quintero

Silver Creek — Madelyn Rinkol (With High Distinction)

South Sioux City — Diana Amador

Wakefield — Camille Colfack

Wauneta — Natalie Ramirez

Wausa — Kara Lawson

West Point — Nicole Fisher

Neola, IA — Noah Dickerson

Master of Science in Nursing 

Humphrey — Sarah Huettner

Wisner — Jackie Schantz

Doctor of Nursing Practice 

Norfolk — Alyssa Nordby

Rushville — Ronelle Ruppert

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION 

Bachelor of Science in Nursing 

Ashland — Jordyn Dvorak (With High Distinction)

Bellevue — Mallory Huck

Bennington — Clare Vacek

Columbus — Haile Buggi, Leslie Cerna

De Witt — Jamie Siems

Elkhorn — Gabrielle Lazatin Banaag, Maggie Lamski, Franz Jet Paronable, Molly Peterson, Ashley Sliva, Claire McKenzie Bigelow Welsh

Eustis — McKenna Rieker

Fremont — Ashley Christensen, Carey Kyes (With Distinction), Sadie Nichols

Friend — Raeleigh Menke

Grand Island — Ali Nowicki

Henderson — Isabelle Vanderneck

Hickman — William Devine

Kearney — Shawna Snider-Alexander

La Vista — Josie Jones (With Distinction), Karen Zheng

Lincoln — Carly Kleene, Chloe Ubben, Haley Wooge

Norfolk — Jessica Metcalf (With Distinction), Celeste Reinke

Ogallala — Nathan Holthusen

Omaha — Gabrielle Beckmann, Kathryn Belfiore (With High Distinction), Lisa Bellavia-Baker, Rebecca Brown, Sarah Budz, Abigail Carnazzo, Jenna Carrell, Melissa Coe, Nicole Dickerson, Laura Fox, Makenzie Gadbois, Naomi Gutierrez Rodriguez, Meredith Hagge, Alyssa Hansen, Addison Schramm Huss, Katie Kisicki, Sarah Koch (With High Distinction), Alexus Lodes (With Distinction), Jordyn Marino (With Highest Distinction), Megan Merkel, Andria Meyer (With High Distinction), Mikaela Morales, Haydn Muir, Tori Nelson, Elizabeth O’Bryan, Vanessa Olajide, Jeffrey Petry, Grace Rynaski, Katelynn Santee,  Abigail Schiemann, Elijah Schollmeyer, Sara Shaw, Lauryn Sommerer (With High Distinction), Patience-Devine Swiney, Taylor Thomas, Sophie Tinajera, Alexandra Tran, Ryan Vocelka, Sarah Windlan

Papillion — Ashley Bober, Bianca Dean, Savannah Ludemann, Katherine Opperman

Plattsmouth — Hannah Ewing, Breauna Marcoe, Megan Sohl

Ralston — Anna Ryan

South Sioux City — Viridiana Garibay Gutierrez

Wahoo — Kimberly Hendricks (With Academic Excellence)

West Point — Cassidy McWhorter

Arvada, CO — Miriam Perez Diaz (With Highest Distinction)

Parker, CO — Tessa Bouley

Honolulu, HI — Keli Umeda Baehr

Ankeny, IA — Keria Johnson

Correctionville, IA — Kaysi Byers

Council Bluffs, IA — Kaitlyn Pearce

Millersburg, IA — Taylor Hunter (With Distinction)

Clinton, MD — Shamiya Morgan

Lansing, MI — Jessica Smith

Kinston, NC — Marisol Lugo

Hillsboro, OR — Sara Metzsch (With Highest Distinction)

Charleston, SC — Audrey Ishee (With Highest Distinction)

Dallas, TX — Laila Singleton

Columbia — Maria Alejandra Noguera Benavides

Gambia — Jariatou Jallow

Haiti — Dorothie Blanc

Master of Science in Nursing 

Bellevue — Patience Smith

Fremont — Stephanie Herkenrath

Minden — Shannon Spors

Omaha — Nitu Maharjan, Kelsey Ujhazy

Wahoo — Nicholas Christensen

Council Bluffs, IA — Sarah Kirke

Van Meter, IA — Stephanie Clark

Omaha, MD — Dilorom Sass

Rockaway, NJ — Stephanie Henry

United Kingdom — Kirsty Eden

Post Graduate Certificate in Nursing 

Fremont — Kristi Kranz

Gretna — Morgan Staver

Omaha — Michelle Porter, Catherine Vail

Springfield, MO — Whitney Hoskins

Doctor of Nursing Practice 

Bellevue — Alyssa Nelson

Blair — Austin Clark

Blue Hill — Alexandra Ohri

Elkhorn — Arica Hauger

Gretna — Laurie Sewell-Muller

Hickman — Jessica Harms

La Vista — Alexa Johnson

Lincoln — Jadynn Morris

Omaha — Shalea Cotton, Mary Ellwanger, Molly Jackson, Emily Lorenz, Ann Townley Wenz, Makaela Waddell

Ravenna — Marissa Miigerl

Yutan — Morgan O’Malley

Crescent, IA — Megan Scott

Le Mars, IA — Kaitlyn Duerst

Wall Lake, IA — Callie Brogan Babcock

Edina, MN — Teresa Zingale

Nigeria — Mary Onyarin

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION (Scottsbluff) 

Bachelor of Science in Nursing 

Alliance — Brittany Dietrich (With Distinction), Jada Stinson

Bridgeport — Teresa Gonzalez

Gering — Madison Bibb, Caitlin Pittman, Kelsee Walter

Hay Springs — Samantha Orr

Hyannis — Sarah Monahan

Kimball — Heather Isaacs, Arica McCloud

Lexington — Hope Dowling

Mitchell — Danielle Couse (With Highest Distinction)

Omaha — Cindi Nava-Hernandez

O’Neill — Haley Miller

Oshkosh — Kayleen Sullivan

Scottsbluff — Hannah Fisher, Brettni Heldenbrand, Skylar Johnston (With Distinction), Allison Leever (With Distinction), Lisbeth Morales, Jessica Valles-Diaz

Spencer — Samantha Hipke (With High Distinction)

Bennett, CO — Olivia Gonzalez

Longmont, CO — Courtney De Moudt

Winston-Salem, NC — Ross Workman

Torrington, WY — Kaylea Rising

Master of Science in Nursing 

Scottsbluff — Kelsey Miller

UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY (Lincoln) 

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene 

Adams — Taylor Newell

Arlington — Madison Baumert

Blair — Elizabeth Myers

Burwell — Kassi Plock (With High Distinction)

Cortland — Logan Reynolds

Grand Island — Haleigh Hoos

Kearney — Megan Biddlecome

Lincoln — Sana Daraei Ahwaz, Collette Hamersky, Mahnaz Khafaji Zad, Haley Stellingwerf

Omaha — Brooke Lawson, Haley Malnack

Ponca — Shelby Rickett

Randolph — Mollie Lemmons

South Sioux City — Kori Fischer

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene (Scottsbluff) 

Alliance — Shae Toof

Lexington — Gabrielle Rader

Morrill — Jessica Adams

Sutherland — Kayla Bush

UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY (Lincoln) 

Doctor of Dental Surgery 

Albion — Jade Koch

Bellevue — Sunit Patel

Cozad — Amanda German (With High Distinction)

Edgar — Mikaela Shaw

Giltner — Dani Most

Grand Island — Preston Dramse (With Distinction), Evan McGowan, Lucas VanWie

Great Bend — Selam Carlson (With Distinction)

Hastings — Kathleen Bartunek, Mattie Eddleman

Hemingford — Blake Hansen

Kearney — Jordan Ingersoll (With Highest Distinction)

Lincoln — Carly Aitken (With Distinction), Hibah Chughtai, Nicholas Dierks, Nathan Free, Alexis Jessen, Katie Moody, Huy Nguyen, Chad Sindelar (With Distinction), Jordan Verplank

O’Neill — Emily Kleier (With Distinction)

Omaha — Andrew Bruch (With Distinction), John Denton, Holly Ingersoll (With High Distinction), Zachary Janecek, Charlotte Sjulin (With Distinction), Madeline Witte

Papillion — Benjamin Wachholtz (With Distinction)

Pleasant Dale — James Canarsky

Tecumseh — Shelby Rose (With High Distinction)

York — Bailey Neville

Marysville, KS — Joseph McNish

Wichita, KS — Alec Maly

Fargo, ND — Anthony Jacobson

Mayville, ND — Mikayla Rekken

Albuquerque, NM — Benjamin Petry

Pierre, SD — Caleb McKinley

Watertown, SD — Logan Lawrence

Woodbridge, VA — Aadil Toor

Baggs, WY — Jason Jurca (With High Distinction)

Cheyenne, WY — Kathryn Moncrief (With Distinction)

Wheatland, WY — Lance Lucas

Afghanistan — Safia Rauf, Sr.

China — Bo Chao (With Distinction)

Honduras — Karla Mejia

India — Rooh Afza, Ramanpreet Randhawa-Kohli

Pakistan — Kiran Shahid

UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE 

Doctor of Medicine 

Auburn — Aatiya Ahmad, Melissa Davison-Marchand

Aurora — Elizabeth Gibson, Drew Thompson

Beatrice — Lauren Barnts

Bellevue — Conner Beyersdorf, Alexander Ciurej, Katherine Ciurej, Allison Fees, Kristian Ramage

Chadron — Ashtyn Nelson

Columbus — Derek Lahm, Victoria McKinney

Deshler — April Vonderfecht

Elkhorn — Jacob Givens, Sravani Singu, Christopher Weber (With Distinction)

Fort Calhoun — Madison Grinnell

Fremont — Bryant Carlson, Taylor Doescher

Grand Island — Carly Bryant, Courtney Cahoy, Amber McMahon, Nathan Richling, Lane Uhing (With High Distinction)

Haigler — Seth Woods

Hastings — Dennis Maar II

Hemingford — Paige Phillips

Holdrege — Megan Hunke-Lomax, Jacob Pfeifer

Kearney — Andrew Cannon, Alexander Cantral, Thomas Connely, Jacob Kingsley (With High Distinction), Cody Masters

Kimball — Brenton Bussinger

Lewellen — Frantzlee LaCrete

Lexington — Christopher Lindeman

Lincoln — Matthew Baier, George Blankenau, Alexandra Fiedler (With Distinction), Gabriel Garbin, Austin Gibson (With Distinction), Dalton Hegeholz, Kyle Hinz, Ian Lagerstrom (With High Distinction), Ryan Mikus, Benjamin Plambeck, Robin Sarik, Thomas Schroeder, Tiffany Truong

Mead — Abby Adams

Murray — Mckenzie Rowe

Nebraska City — Taylor DeFreece, Nathaniel Zaroban

Norfolk — Scott Benson, Stacie Lackner, Taylor Thieman (With Distinction)

North Platte — Collin Pieper

Ogallala — Devin DeLuna, Cameron Schaecher

Omaha — Donovon Allen,  Joseph Carmicheal,  Sophie Cemaj (With High Distinction),  Samantha Sinclair Cox,  Margaret Craig,  Eric Daubach (With High Distinction),  Andrew Dergan,  Daniel Dooling,  Zachary Egr,  Evan Eilers,  Stephanie Emig,  Benjamin Fletcher (With Highest Distinction),  David Fu (With High Distinction),  Philion Gatchoff,  Collin Gilmore,  Grant Goertzen,  Harrison Greene,  Connor Griggs,  Rafael Herrera,  Scott Irvin,  Ryan Jespersen,  Christina Kahn,  Karl Khandalavala (With High Distinction),  Rohan Khazanchi (With High Distinction),  Alexander Kolomaya,  Taylor Kratochvil (With Distinction),  Timothy Lackner (With Distinction),  Maxwell Lawlor,  Austin Lowe, Mitchell Matis,  Karly Meyer,  Seif Nasir,  Erin Oeltjen,  Olivia Person,  Allyson Pietrok,  Keely O’Rourke Reidelberger,  Alexander Tu (With Distinction),  Snowleopard Tyler,  Paul Witt

Papillion — Joshua Abels, Mallory Gandy, Morgan Harris, Kevin Real, Megan Yank

Ravenna — Anna Bock

Scottsbluff — Hannah Maldonado

Valparaiso — Austin Barry (With Distinction), Joseph Benes

Wahoo — Derek Sabatka

Waterloo — Emily Kahlandt

West Point — Blake Hass

San Gabriel, CA — Alston Trinh

San Marino, CA — Hannah Tandon (With Distinction)

Castle Pines, CO — Michael Eller (With High Distinction)

Carroll, IA — Matthew Behrens

Iowa City, IA — Gabriella Rizzo

Plainfield, IL — Sydney Powers

Fishers, IN — Christopher Stephenson (With Distinction)

Cottage Grove, MN — John Chatterton

Mantorville, MN — Grant Starkey (With Distinction)

Durham, NC — Christina Zhou

Williston Park, NY — Vivek Sharma

Aberdeen, SD — Shelby Aufenkamp

Dakota Dunes, SD — Noah Svec

Seattle, WA — Simon Shin

Milwaukee, WI — Megha Patel

UNMC COLLEGE OF PHARMACY 

Doctor of Pharmacy 

Atkinson — Mackenzie Hale

Aurora — Taylor Thiele

Bow Valley — Jennifer Kathol

Broken Bow — Kate Walz

Central City — Kyle Sutton

Clarkson — Jenna Podany

Columbus — Chloe Mapes

Daykin — Blair Miller

Falls City — Colin Niemeyer

Fremont — Nathan Kyes

Gordon — Cassidy Bruns

Grand Island — McKenzie Douglass, Jennifer Wetzel

Gretna — Christopher Elbracht, Sarah Stage

Holdrege — Dillon Hixson

Howells — Morgan Pritchard (With Distinction)

Kearney — Jared Malooley

Kenesaw — Bridget Gallagher

Lincoln — Ashley Bogus (With Distinction), Breeanna Burkinshaw, Victoria Cunning (With Distinction), Sarah Dennis, Shane Klein, Madeleine Koenig (With High Distinction), Kristin McLarty

McCook — Rebecca Sehnert

Milford — Alexandra Kenney

Murdock — Lindsay Oehlerking

North Platte — Johnna Richter

Omaha — Alexandria Barone, Bakhodur Bobodzhanov, Alyssa Ferrazzo, Shelby Hamilius, Amy Hirschman (With Distinction), Justin Isaacson, Jessa Johnston, Terese Lewis (With High Distinction), Jocelyn Mormann, Olivia Sharp, Darryl Sokpa, Gage Thompson

Papillion — Brady Caverzagie (With Distinction), Nathan Feldmann (With Distinction), Cassandra Schendt

South Sioux City — Marisa Knapp-Rhodes

Springfield — Molly Kernan (With Highest Distinction)

Wakefield — Samantha Brodersen (With Distinction)

Waterloo — Shane Brichacek

Waverly — Nicolette Urban

Wisner — Jenni Klausen (With High Distinction)

Tulare, CA — Rachel Carrasco

Meeker, CO — Anna Eliasen

Carter Lake, IA — Sheima Alkilidar

Walnut, IA — Minden Huntrods (With High Distinction)

Firth, ID — David Holm (With Distinction)

Marysville, KS — Danielle Stallings

Overland Park, KS — Andria Heckmaster

Overland Park, KS — Shailendra Selvaraj (With Distinction)

Dallas, TX — Melissa Malone

China — Yang Hu, Ligang Liu (With Distinction), Yufei Shi (With High Distinction), Ruiqing Wang, Anlin Wang (With High Distinction), Haoran Yang

Macao — Cheng Ieng Wong (With High Distinction)

Viet Nam — Quynh Tran

UNMC COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS 

Bachelor of Science 

New Hope, AL — Tiffany Lamb

Chandler, AZ — Ryan Hinojosa

Glen Ellyn, IL — Geanna Hiller

Monon, IN — Ryan Ball

Milford, MI — Robert Wolfe

Niles, MI — Chloe Monica

Cokato, MN — Hayden Simonson

Cottage Grove, MN — Ryan Burger

Hannibal, MO — Joseph Donelson

Lebanon, MO — Camden Schmitz

Gattman, MS — William Hester

Albuquerque, NM — Alexander Cramer

Cincinnati, OH — Anjanette Barrick

Moore, OK — Joshua Jaramillo

Portland, OR — Euihyeon Kim

Converse, TX — Michael Ybarra

Richland Springs, TX — Shan Hawkins

San Antonio, TX — Olena Solomnikova

Silverdale, TX — James Burnett

Korea — Changmin Kim

Nigeria — Ahmed Ashimi

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Science 

Albion — Nathan Schriver (With High Distinction)

Amherst — Monica Murphy

Broken Bow — Ellie Wells

Columbus — Mia Janssen (With High Distinction)

Cozad — Aaliyah Wilkins (With Distinction)

Falls City — Ryan Keithley

Farwell — Hannah Koperski

Grand Isalnd — Lydia Koubek (With Distinction)

Henderson — Krynn Arbuck, Brooklyn Epp (With High Distinction)

Holdrege — Caitlin Dahl, Katelyn Keffeler

Loup City — Shyann Kusek

North Platte — Britni Bandy, Isabel Roberg (With High Distinction)

Omaha — Shireen Fadul, Tess Madigan Hart (With High Distinction), Mai Nguyen (With High Distinction), Amy Zavala-Voss

South Sioux City — Christopher Lantz

Wood River — Madison Thesenvitz (With Distinction)

San Rafael, CA — Atosa Tarahom

Aurora, CO — Hilary Schell

Cheyenne Wells, CO — Kendra Noe

Lafayette, CO — Adria Chamas (With Highest Distinction)

Jacksonville Beach, FL — Marina Bitro

Gainesville, GA — Mary Grace (With High Distinction)

Missouri Valley, IA — Sydney Austin (With High Distinction)

Underwood, IA — Lauren Markette Shapcott

Sliver Spring, MD — Hayat Ali

Casper, WY — Lawrence Boahen (With Distinction)

Philippines — Yukihiro Agnabo (With Highest Distinction)

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science 

Atkinson — Devon Dohrman (With Highest Distinction)

Auburn — Oliver Elliot

Crete — Amber Kuss (With High Distinction)

Curtis — Madison Coulter

Hastings — Elizabeth Barnes

Kearney — Blaise Methe (With Highest Distinction)

Lincoln — Zackary Baker, Liam Le (With High Distinction), Omyma Mohamed, Tyler Nelsen, Micah Pelton, Zakary Sedlak (With High Distinction)

Madison — Erin Scheffler

McCook — Lauren Koetter

Omaha — Melissa Kapsa, Heidi Snow, Zachry Valgora, Emily Yowell

Papillion — Shanna Nelson

Spalding — Becky Schmeits

Valentine — Brianna Butler – Mulligan

San Jose, CA — Zhiqiang Yang (With High Distinction)

La Junta, CO — Zane Graham (With Distinction)

Coralville, IA — Mary Geffert

Avon, IN — Teklit Fecadu

Mexico — Erick Vazquez Cavlovic

Viet Nam — Tram Nguyen (With Highest Distinction)

Post Baccalaureate Professional Certificate in Cardiovascular Interventional Technology 

Council Bluffs, IA — Briggs Bowen (With Highest Distinction)

Post Baccalaureate Professional Certificate in Magnetic Resonance Imaging 

Columbus — Kylie Schnell (With High Distinction)

Homer — Daeja Ford (With Distinction)

McCook — Hannah Kohl (With Distinction)

North Platte — Megan Capal

Utica — Caroline Hahn (With High Distinction)

Master of Genetic Counseling 

Loveland, CO — Rachel Horstmeyer (With High Distinction)

Crystal Lake, IL — Angela Vito (With Highest Distinction)

Olathe, KS — Ashlynn Kimball (With Highest Distinction)

Wentzville, MO — Hannah Steber (With Highest Distinction)

Papillion — Alexandra Rezek (With High Distinction)

Great Meadows, NJ — Rose Bishop (With High Distinction)

Salt Lake City, UT — Michelle Willes (With Highest Distinction)

Master of Health Professions Teaching & Technology 

Valley — Krista Skidmore-Lewis (With Distinction)

York — Elizabeth Brouillette (With Highest Distinction)

Reading, PA — Chelsea Zimmerman (With High Distinction)

Master of Perfusion Science 

Ravenna — Michael Bohn

Port Orange, FL — Kelley Fuller

Middleton, ID — Brayden Martin

New Plymouth, ID — Riley Baxter

Naperville, IL — Tyler Wieland

Linn, KS — Nicole Ohlde (With High Distinction)

Mankato, MN — Rachel Schultz

Richfield, MN — Donald Johnson

Saint Louis, MO — Emily Look

Pickerington, OH — Julia Robson

DuBois, PA — Francesca Henrichs

Mountain Top, PA — Hannah Davies

Logan, UT — Joshua Baxter

Oshkosh, WI — Megan Roth

Master of Physician Assistant Studies 

Bellevue — Anthony Molosz

Fremont — Nicolle Kimes

Gibbon — Olivia Schultz

Omaha — Charlotte Hunt (With Distinction)

Kodiak, AK — Stephanie Marie Guzman (With Highest Distinction)

Heber Springs, AR — Austin Brown

Jurupa Valley, CA — Cristina Ramos

Oxnard, CA — Stephanie Barrientos

Riverside, CA — Ryan Charter

San Diego, CA — Diana Mendoza De Saenz

Millsboro, DE — Stephen Pistoia, Jr.

Leesburg, FL — Orion Mumaw

Riverview, FL — Jadhiel Montilla

Tampa, FL — Jerry Scott III

Savannah, GA — Michael Butler

Missouri Valley, IA — Erin Lundeen (With Highest Distinction)

Washington, IL — Ryan Bradley

Bluffton, IN — Spencer Copeland

Fort Wayne, IN — Justin Mathews

Williamsport, MD — Amy Whitcraft

Jasper, MI — Joshua Schroeder

Niles, MI — Jordan Ludwig

Elk River, MN — Adam Mathias

Charlotte, NC — Juan Garcia-Perez

Jacksonville, NC — Jesus Martinez

Huber Heights, OH — Gabriella Gracia

Moore, OK — Inchan Hwang

Philadelphia, PA — Khalil Harris

Susquehanna Borough, PA — Emily Carmody

Cumberland, RI — Joshua Rodin

Warwick, RI — Johnathan Moore

Aberdeen, SD — Jackee Karst

Sioux Falls, SD — Jessica Reynen

Converse, TX — Dallas Carranza

Frisco, TX — Joshua Law

Houston, TX — Xu Yang

North Logan, UT — Jacob Murray

Midlothian, VA — Devon Earwood

Woodbridge, VA — Ronika Ray

Glenrock, WY — Richard Brown

Doctor of Physical Therapy 

Ainsworth — Zach Welch

Arlington — Logan Tate

Bellevue — Casandra Nowak, Henamari Ybay

Bennington — Courtney Brown, Riley Rischling

Blair — Sean Petersen

Blue Hill — Kyle Lowery

Burr — Jayce Cameron (With High Distinction)

Columbus — Amber Mazankowski, Logan Menke

Crete — Janna Vavra

Elkhorn — Madison Deane, Tee Jay Grooters, Amanda Pickering (With Highest Distinction)

Gering — Jenna Boyd

Grand Island — Coleman Westerby (With Highest Distinction)

Hastings — Alexis Herrman (With Highest Distinction)

Hickman — Stephanie Monhollon

Kearney — Keaton Lewis

Lincoln — Allison Baker, Benjamin Petersen, Peter Read

McCool Junction — Gabriel Fisher

Minden — Mariah Miller

Nebraska City — Hemisha Kanji

Neligh — Taylor White

Norfolk — Austin Becker

Ogallala — Jensen Rezac

Omaha — Whitney Bendorf (With Highest Distinction), Jennifer Mitera, Anna Seibel, Kellie Simerly, Addison Thonen (With Highest Distinction), Emma Watson

Palmyra — Klaire Phillips

Papillion — Danielle Gruber, Jordan Kimball

Pawnee City — Julia Schultheiss

Plainview — Tyan Boyer

Ralston — Joshua Krzemien (With Distinction)

Roca — Kasey Hohlen

Sidney — Sarah Mahr

Superior — Jaysa Hoins

Valentine — Sophie Lopez

Wayne — Emma Evetovich (With Highest Distinction), Victoria Kranz

Castle Rock, CO — Kyle Ruchas

Denver, CO — John Lysinger

Honolulu, HI — Andréas Remis

Silver City, IA — Carmen Pavlik (With Distinction)

Schaumburg, IL — Kelsey Hill

Gardner, KS — Phillip Palmer

Stilwell, KS — Kristin Wyatt

Coon Rapids, MN — Samantha Starke

Saint Louis, MO — Margaret Herrmann

Las Vegas, NV — Garrett Hybarger (With High Distinction)

Watertown, SD — Sarah Bierschbach (With High Distinction)

Cheyenne, WY — Ashley Fox, Samantha Olive

China — Jei Hao, Jing Hu (With High Distinction), Weihua Li, YuFeng Lin, Huiyan Song (With Highest Distinction)

UNMC COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH 

Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Public Health 

Hastings — Maddison McConnaughhay

Omaha — Helen Obaro, Charlotte Sjulin

Watertown, SD — Logan Kludt Lawrence

Korea — Semi Lee

Master of Health Administration 

Omaha — Holly Sesker

Mount Prospect, IL — Rusheena Shah

Atlanta, GA — Jamilah Abdul-Hakim

Master of Public Health 

Aurora — Elizabeth Gibson

Bellevue — Priscila Soto Prado

Bloomfield — Laura Nagengast

Broken Bow — Michaela Geiser

Grand Island — Derek Bumgardner

Hastings — Alyssa Spartz

Lincoln — Jamie Eske, Christina Hitz, Alexandra Todd, Sophia Yelkin

Norfolk — Lindsay Bruce, Colleen Hupke

Omaha — Kylie Johnson, Maria Mickles, Troy Suwondo

Papillion — Jordan McCullough

Spalding — Karen Schmeits

Mayflower, AR — Kristin Gaffney

Manchester, CT — Christian Shane Marquez

Waianae, HI — Kiana Borengasser

Walnut, IA — Minden Huntrods

Catonsville, MD — Evan Lesser

Saint Louis Park, MN — Christian Folken

St. Joseph, MO — Briar Butner

San Antonio, TX — Cali Savage

China — Zenghan Tong

Grenada — Larissa Mark

Pakistan — Muhammad Zahid

Puerto Rico — Estefania Lanza Rodriguez, Axel Vazquez Deida

Togo — Amenuveve Kudzu

UNMC GRADUATE COLLEGE 

Master of Science 

Elkhorn — Joshua Lohr

Gretna — Varun Sharma

Minden — Sarah Ryan

Norfolk — Tyson Price

Omaha — Henry Diers, Sydney Kubica, Sidharta Kumar, Matthew McManigal, Jakob Phillips, Molly Pofahl

Treynor, IA — Alyssa Anderson

Burke, VA — Derick Chandler

China — Jei Hao, Jing Hu, Weihua Li, YuFeng Lin, Huiyan Song

Doctor of Philosophy 

Ashland — Melody Morwitzer

Grand Island — Lara Bergdolt

Gretna — Morgan Staver

Kearney — Denise Waterfield

Murdock — Tyler Jones

Omaha — Kanika Dhawan, Jared Graham, Todd Owen

Papillion — Krysten Vance

York — Kelli Gribben

Ames, IA — Pauline Xu

Bettendorf, IA — Safwan Elkhatib

Fishers, IN — Shelby Knoche

Wichita, KS — Samuel Johnson

Chesterfield, MO — Cassie Liu

Sanbornton, NH — Lindsey Page

Rockaway, NJ — Javid Rahaman

Las Cruces, NM — Laura Flores

Munroe Falls, OH — Paul Lovell

Oklahoma City, OK — LaKaija Wood-Johnson

Portland, OR — Stephen Haller

Sioux Falls, SD — Ethan Metz

Houston, TX — Robert Lehardy

Longview, TX — Saihari Dukkipati

Shepherdstown, WV — Tyler Kambis

China — Ningrong Chen, Ling Ding, Yi Du, Junliang Qianm, Siyuan Tang, Renya Zeng, Zhifeng Zhao, Nan Zhao

Congo — Ketemwabi Yves Shamavu

Egypt — Mai Mostafamm, Mohamed Seleem

India — Nagavardhini Avuthu, Aishwarya Bapat, Upasana Niyogi, Sanchita Rauth, Pravin Yeapuri

Nepal — Rajan Sharma Bhattarai, Upendra Chalise

Nigeria — Mariam Taiwo

