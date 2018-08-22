Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two men following a high speed chase that started in York County and ended in Otoe County.

The incident started at 12:30 P.M. Wednesday when York County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop an eastbound black Nissan Versa going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80. They left York County, and the State Patrol took over the primary role. The suspects continued heading east at speeds “in excess of 115 miles per hour, and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.” At one point, according to the Patrol, the suspects were driving east in the westbound lanes of I-80.

The vehicle left I-80 on southbound Highway 77 on the west edge of Lincoln, then turned eastbound through Lincoln on Highway 2. Troopers on the ground stopped their pursuit in Lincoln, but troopers in the NSP helicopter kept watching the vehicle. They reported it continued speeding, running red lights, and driving through construction barricades. When the vehicle left Lincoln on Highway 2, troopers reengaged the pursuit.

Spike strips were successfully used to partially disable the speeding car, but the suspects kept going. As speeds decreased, a trooper was able to perform a “tactical vehicle intervention” to disable the suspects’ vehicle. The pursuit ended on Highway 2 near Palmyra at 1:10 p.m.

Troopers took two men into custody and found a bag holding 20 pounds of marijuana. The driver, Jason Roberts, 31, and passenger, Branden Comer, 31, both of Florida, were arrested. Both men also have outstanding warrants from Florida.

Both suspects were taken to Bryan Medical Center’s West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. After they’re released, they will be taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Along with the State Patrol, the chase involved the York County Sheriff’s Office, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police, and the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The post 100 MPH Multi-County Chase Crosses Lincoln appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.