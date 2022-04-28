      Weather Alert

10 Most Addictive Video Games

Apr 28, 2022 @ 9:00am
Screen showing that the Game is Over

If your weekend plans include playing video games – you might find some of your favorites on this list .

10 Most Addictive Video Games Of All-Time, according to Ranker.

#10 – Mario Kart 64 (1996)

#9 – Super Mario 64 (1996)

#8 – The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time (1998)

#7 – The Legend Of Zelda (1986)

#6 – Minecraft (2011)

#5 – Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

#4 – Super Smash Bros (1999)

#3 – World Of Warcraft (2004)

#2 – Super Mario Bros. 3 (1988)

#1 – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

