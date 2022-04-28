10 Most Addictive Video Games
Screen showing that the Game is Over
If your weekend plans include playing video games – you might find some of your favorites on this list .
10 Most Addictive Video Games Of All-Time, according to Ranker.
#10 – Mario Kart 64 (1996)
#9 – Super Mario 64 (1996)
#8 – The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time (1998)
#7 – The Legend Of Zelda (1986)
#6 – Minecraft (2011)
#5 – Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)
#4 – Super Smash Bros (1999)
#3 – World Of Warcraft (2004)
#2 – Super Mario Bros. 3 (1988)
#1 – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)
READ MORE FROM SCREEN RANT