1 Person Killed, Two Injured in Northeast Nebraska New Years Crash

PLAINVIEW, Neb. (AP) – Authorities have identified the person who died in a New Year’s Day collision on a northeast Nebraska highway.

Authorities say one person was killed and two were injured in a New Year’s Day collision on a northeast Nebraska highway.

The crash was reported around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) south of Plainview on Nebraska Highway 13. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Chris Lerum of Creighton collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Lerum died at the scene. The two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospitals.