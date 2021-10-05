      Weather Alert

1 Dead – 3 Injured In NE Lincoln Crash

Oct 5, 2021 @ 5:18am

(KFOR NEWS  October 5, 2021)  One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a single vehicle, head-on crash at North 70th and Fletcher Ave.

Police Capt. Max Hubka tells KFOR NEWS at 12:45am, the car with 4 people inside, left N. 70th, crashing into a tree, killing a rear seat passenger.  The names and ages of the 4 younger people from Lincoln have not been released.

North 70th Street will be closed from a block North of Flatcher Ave to McCormick, likely impacting the morning commute.

